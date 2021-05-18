Coating Equipment Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, May 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The scope of the global Coating Equipment Market was priced by US$ 13.50 billion in 2016. It is likely to record a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019 to 2025 and is projected to touch a value of US$ 22.23 billion by the completion of the prediction period.

Increasing demand for the products from a number of applications for example building & construction, automotive & transportation, aerospace is expected to provide optimistic possibility for the development of the coating equipment market during the period of forecast. Increasing subdivision of construction owing to growing populace and suburbanization is projected to motivate the demand during the following eight years. Speedy industrial development through the region of Asia Pacific is additionally estimated to boost the development.

Moderately low-priced fares of the air travel, low slung prices of aviation fuel, are fascinating new-fangled fliers and growing frequency of flying. This sequentially is motivating the industry of aerospace. The business of aviation depend on new-fangled airplanes so as to satisfy the growing demand of the customer. In this way motivating the demand for the new airplanes and due to which the growing demand for the Coating Equipment.

The most important raw materials consumed in the production of coatings are colors & pigments those are the byproducts of crude oil. The fluctuating prices of raw materials tend to instability in the prices of coatings. In that way upsetting the demand for the coating equipment. The dependency of the market on the prices of the material is expected to restrain the demand during the period of forecast.

Coating Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Specialty coating equipment

Powder coating equipment

Liquid coating equipment

Coating Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Industrial

Other

Some of the important companies for coating equipment industry are: Han Shin Painting System, Ingersoll-Rand, Titan Tool, Tritech Industries, Carlisle Companies, Graco, J. Wagner, Asahi Sunac, SATA GmbH, IHI Corporation, Exel Industries, W.I.T. S.R.L., Ningbo Dino-Power Machinery, Larius, WIWA Wilhelm Wagner, Anest Iwata, OC Oerlikon Corporation, and Nordson Corporation

By Region the global coating equipment industry can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2016, Asia Pacific ruled the market. It was responsible for a 40.1% share. Increasing subdivision of construction, through Asia Pacific region, together with an upgraded financial plan for substructure were expected to be the important features for the growing demand for the product during the period of forecast.

Enhancement of the effectiveness in present constructions and increasing actions of makeover have the uppermost prospective to inspire the demand for the product in industrialized markets. Beginning of many projects for airports, hospitals, schools and construction of roads is projected to increase the demand for the product through Europe. Furthermore, technical progressions owing to widespread research & development in the arena of coatings is additionally expected to boost the demand.

