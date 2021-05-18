Specialty Carbon Black Market Share, Opportunities and Upcoming Future Growth By 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global specialty carbon black market size is projected to touch USD 4.0 billion by 2027. The market is projected to register 8.9% CAGR over the forecast duration. Increasing use of the product in agriculture mulch film, refuse sacks, industrial bags and photographic containers are driving the market growth. In lithium-ion batteries, graphite powder and specialty carbon black are used in order to improve the electrical conductivity.

It displays excellent properties such as stability at higher voltage, improved adhesion and less solvent. Owing to this, specialty black powder is increasingly used in applications such as grid storage, E-bike, mild hybrid vehicle, hybrid vehicles and telecom industries. In addition, it provides electrical antistatic and conductivity features to plastic materials.

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis): https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/specialty-carbon-black-market/request-sample

The product is formulated in five categories such as lampblack, acetylene black, furnace black, thermal black and channel process. In these processes, different raw materials such as acetylene gas, coal gas, petroleum gas and natural gas are used. Fluctuation in crude oil prices because of the supply-demand gap, political imbalance and seasonal variations are driving the use of alternate fuel.

Major market players are focusing on procuring raw material conveniently to gain a competitive edge over their peers.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global specialty carbon black market has been negatively affected owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic has caused a significant gap in supply and demand. To arrest the spread of the pandemic, governments across the globe have taken several measures such as closing industrial operations and manufacturing units. Closure of several industrial operations has significantly affected the production of automotive parts, which in turn, has restrained the growth of the market. However, the market is estimated to witness recovery over the forecast duration owing to the reopening of industrial operations.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Specialty Carbon Black Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Specialty Carbon Black Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Specialty Carbon Black Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Specialty Carbon Black Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Specialty Carbon Black Market: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Specialty Carbon Black Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Specialty Carbon Black Market: Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of Global Specialty Carbon Black Market :

Birla Carbon, Continental Carbon Company, Cabot Corp. and Omsk Carbon Group

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com