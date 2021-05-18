Dairy Herd Management Market: Increasing Herd Size of Dairy Farms

PUNE, India, 2021-May-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Growing herd sizes, the rising production & consumption of milk & dairy products, increasing investments in dairy farm development, and technological advancements in management systems have all played a significant role in driving market growth.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[163 Pages Report] The global dairy herd management market is projected to reach USD 3.55 billion by 2022 from USD 2.57 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Automated systems held the largest share of the dairy herd management products market in 2017

The market, by product, is segmented into automated systems and standalone software. Automated systems dominated the market in 2017. This is largely due to the increasing mechanization in dairy farming (caused by a dearth of labor), growing preference for automated systems, and the rising demand for dairy products. The automated systems market is segmented further into milk management, feeding/nutrition management, reproductive health management, cattle management, and herd health management systems.

The large-scale dairy farms segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the end-user market

Based on the end-user, the dairy herd management market is segmented into small-scale, large-scale, and cooperative dairy farms. The large-scale dairy farms segment is projected to show the highest growth between 2017 and 2022. Their greater production capacities serve to reduce overall product prices; this has steadily made large-scale operations more feasible overall and allowed for the number of large-scale farms to grow in recent years.

Europe dominated the dairy herd management market in 2017

The regional segments of the market are North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe—characterized by a growing demand for high-quality dairy products, a strong dairy industry, and high production volumes—held the largest share of the dairy herd management market in 2017.

Key Market Players:

The key players operating in the global Dairy Herd Management Market are DeLaval (Sweden), GEA (Germany), BouMatic (US), Afimilk (Israel), Fullwood (UK) Dairy Master (Ireland), Lely (Netherlands), SCR (Israel), Sum-It Computer Systems (UK), and VAS (US). Some of the other players in the market include Pearson International (Ireland), FarmWizard (UK), FARMTEC (Czech Republic), Waikato Milking Systems (New Zealand), Trioliet (Netherlands), among others.