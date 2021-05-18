Emerging Trend Of Equipment Rentals Business Across The Globe Further Fuels The Growth Of Electric Shovel Market Over The Forecast Period 2029

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Electric Shovel Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Electric Shovel Market: Segmentation

The global electric shovel market is segmented on the basis of product, load capacity and applications.

Based on product, the global electric shovel market is segmented as:

Wheeled Electric Shovel

Tracked Electric Shovel

Based on load capacity, the global electric rope shovel market is segmented as:

Less than 20MT

21MT – 50MT

51MT – 100MT

More than 100MT

Based on application, the global electric shovel market is segmented as:

Mining Coal Mining Metal Mining

Construction

Others

Electric Shovel Market: Regional Lookout

The global electric shovel market is segmented into seven regions and are as follows: North America (USA and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, UK, Spain, France, and Russia), East Asia (Japan, China and South Korea), South Asia (India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Rest of South Asia), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South and North Africa), and Oceania (Australia and New Zealand). Among all the regions across the globe, owing to the growing mining activities in countries like China, the Asian electric shovel market is projected to capture a significant market share over the forecast period. Besides, the ever-increasing construction activities in Asian countries is further expected to boost the demand for electric shovel in upcoming years. Followed to the Asian region, the region Europe and Americas has significant market share in the global electric shovel market and expected to continue the same during the forecast period. On the other hand, the regions like MEA and Oceania are expected to show comparatively sluggish growth for electric shovel market during the forecast period.

Electric Shovel Market: Prominent Players

Prominent players in the electric shovel market are as follows:

Caterpillar

Komatsu Mining Corp.

L&H Industrial

Taiyuan Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

SRB Group

SANY

IZ-KARTEX

P&H Mining

Hitachi Construction Equipment

Liebherr Group

The market analyzes the consumption patterns of each end use segment with the help of extensive primary and secondary research. Further, the impacts of all the end uses on the market growth has been examined in the report.

Key findings of the market report:

