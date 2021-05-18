Single-use Bioreactors Market – Product Launches is the Key Growth Strategy Adopted by Market Players

The single-use bioreactors market is expected to reach USD 2,685.1 Million by 2022 from USD 997.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR 21.9%.

Posted on 2021-05-18 by in Biotech, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-18 — /EPR Network/ — The major players operating in the single-use bioreactors market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Merck Millipore (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher (US), and, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US). The single-use bioreactors market is expected to reach USD 2,685.1 Million by 2022 from USD 997.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR 21.9%. Increasing adoption of SUBs among small companies and startups and reduced automation complexity are the major factors driving the adoption of single-use bioreactors.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=49113750

Most companies focus on launching new products to compete in the market. The players also focus on increasing their presence in high-growth markets through agreements, expansions, and acquisitions. Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Merck Millipore (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) focus on product launches and enhancements to strengthen their position in the market.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s leading position in the single-use bioreactors market can be attributed to its strong product portfolio and wide geographic presence (spanning the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). The company focuses on strengthening its position in the market by adopting organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches and acquisitions. In 2016, the company launched ambr 250, a benchtop mini bioreactor system for parallel fermentation and cell culture. In 2014, the company acquired a majority stake in AllPure Technologies (US). Through this acquisition, the company strengthened its market share in the single-use bioprocessing products market.

Merck Millipore is among the leading players in the single-use bioreactors market. The company offers a strong product portfolio of single-use bioreactor systems and single-use connectors. In order to strengthen its presence and generate a large market share, the company is adopting strategies such as product launches and acquisitions. In 2016, Merck Millipore launched the Mobius 1000L single-use bioreactor. In 2015, Merck acquired Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (US), a life sciences and high-technology company. This acquisition helped Merck to enhance its product portfolio and strengthen its customer base.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=49113750

Some other leading players in the global single-use bioreactors market are Parkin Hannifin (US), Applikon Biotechnology (Netherlands), Eppendorf (Germany), Cesco Bioengineering (Taiwan), and Cellexus (UK). These companies focus significantly on investing in R&D activities to add innovative technologies and products to their portfolio. With a strong portfolio of single-use bioreactor products and ceaseless efforts to develop innovative products, these companies are likely to maintain their strong position in the market in the coming years.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution