Global Hand Dryers Market | Driving Factors, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies, Growth Insights and Forecast to 2030

The Global Hand Dryer Market was valued at US$ 938.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1878.7 million by 2030. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.10 % from 2021 to 2030. Growing demand for environmental-friendly devices coupled with the need to lower operational spending, particularly in shopping malls as well as office structures is driving the growth of the hand dryers market during the forecast period. Moreover, the ongoing improvements in the hospitality industry, an upward inclination of smart infrastructure, and growing adoption of automatic hand dryers owing to the touchless feature and higher efficiency are expected to provide ample opportunities to the hand dryer market players in the future.

The global hand dryers market research reports offer a thorough research study from the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The market research report offers the current and future understanding of the global hand dryers market.

The global hand dryers market provides an in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments, region, and country analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. The report offers a complete overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also offers market size and forecast estimation from the year 2017 to 2030 based on various segments and sub-segments with respect to four major regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America & Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). The report covers a complete analysis, including market trends, market size, market share, market growth estimates.

North America region is known as the global economic powerhouse. The North America is showing lucrative opportunities for the hand dryers market due to the rising demand for smart infrastructure along with the growing adoption of ecological, cost-effective, and hassle-free devices. Over the last few years, Europe and Asia-Pacific region is showing prominent growth for the market due to the high adoption of advanced technology, growing awareness pertaining to benefits of technically advanced devices, and emerging infrastructure in several countries across the region. Several countries across the LAMEA region are likely to offer new opportunities for the market.

Global Hand Dryers Market – by Type

Jet Air Hand Dryers

Hot Air Hand Dryers

Global Hand Dryers Market – by Mode of Operation

Push Button Hand Dryer

Automatic Hand Dryer

Global Hand Dryers Market – by Mounting Technique

Surface Mounted

Wall Mounted

Global Hand Dryers Market – by End-user

Hospitals

Railway Stations & Airports

Office Buildings

Hotels & Restaurants

Shopping Complexes

Others

Global Hand Dryers Market – by Geography

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Rest of APAC)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Players

American Specialties, Inc. (ASI) Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc. Bradley Corporation Dyson Limited ELECTROSTAR GmbH (starmix) Euronics Industries Pvt. Ltd. Excel Dryer Inc. Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Panasonic Corporation Saniflow Hand Dryer Corporation SPL NZ Taishan Jieda Electrical Co. Ltd. Toto Ltd. World Dryer Corporation

