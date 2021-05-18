Contact Lens Market to Witness 1.7 Times Growth by 2029 End

The Contact Lens market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Cases of visual defects such as myopia, presbyopia, astigmatism, and an ever increasing geriatric population that needs vision correction will drive the global contact lenses market. According to Fact.MR’s new study, the contact lens market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, 2019-2029.

Shortage of trained professionals such as ophthalmologists emerges as a key challenge for market growth. However, disruptive automation in the manufacturing processes and innovative colors facilitate growth prospects in developing economies. Mass-adoption of contact lenses over traditional prescription glasses will continue to propel the contact lens market growth.

Offline Distribution Channel Continues to Influence Growth Strategies

Sales of contact lens through offline distribution channels accounts for 3/4th of the total revenue. This can be attributed to established behavior patterns of geriatrics who prefer buying contact lenses from physical stores. However, emerging millennial consumers are directing their sales towards online channels, further amplified by the presence of e-commerce platforms that deploy advanced virtualization techniques to enhance buying experiences. Online distribution of contact lenses is expected to grow at a dexterous CAGR of over 6% throughout the forecast period.

The Contact Lens market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Contact Lens market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

