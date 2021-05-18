Why Stuffed and Plush Toys Market Leaders are Focusing on Portfolio Expansion

The Stuffed and Plush Toys market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

While e-commerce has started to overtake other sales channels in terms of consumer preference, hyper/super markets and toy stores have started to implement differentiating strategies to retain their foothold in the market. After liquidation of “Toys-R-US”, these collaborations have shown an upward trend. In 2019, Target Brands, Inc. announced the opening of independent Disney stores inside their marts. Owing to these efforts of companies, hyper/super markets and toy stores will collectively maintain their supremacy and grow 1.7X during the forecast period.

APEJ to Capture Large Chunk of Demand Pie in Stuffed and Plush Toys Market

APEJ accounts for nearly one third of total demand for stuffed and plush toys, and is expected to experience significant growth during forecast period. Themed, stuffed and plush toys have been gaining popularity in this region. While demand for traditional stuffed and plush toys has been strong, demand for action figurines and themed stuffed and plush toys has seen a prolific rise. While trade wars between United States and China have affected stuffed and plush toys manufacturers reliant on production sites in China, companies have started to increase investments in countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam.

