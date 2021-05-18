Business Process Outsourcing Market to Record Impressive 7.5% Growth Forecast 2019 to 2029

The Business Process Outsourcing market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

North America leads the BPO market with a majority market share of over 3/5th of the total market value. Europe follows with the second largest share of more than 1/4th of the total market value. Countries such as the US, and the UK are witnessing a surge in lean business models deployed by disruptive start-ups.

These new age organizations prioritize core business functions and outsource supporting functions to BPO companies. Emergence of workforce trends such as tele-conferencing and gig employment further the preference of outsourced workforce. Asia Pacific exhibits stupendous growth during the forecast period. Booming digital economy with introduction of customer care technologies such as automated chat bots generate multiplying demand for dedicated customer care. Participants in developing economies of APAC are leveraging inter-connected business process outsourcing services to ensure quality of service and subsequent competitive edge. APAC will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of over 11% from 2019 to 2029.

