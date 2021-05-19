Many People Struggling to Sleep During the Covid-19 Pandemic

Lockdowns during the Covid-19 have left many people struggling to sleep, with increasing numbers also claiming to have more vivid dreams.

London, United Kingdom, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — Research from sleep studies during the pandemic has revealed that many people are not sleeping as regularly as before. At the same time, many people are reporting that their dreams are becoming crazier and more vivid. The reasons behind this are not yet known but it’s thought that it could be a combination of anxiety, increased screen time, and a lack of routine.

There’s no doubt that public anxiety levels have shot up during the pandemic. The daily news is invariably negative and there’s a feeling that doing normal social anxieties poses a threat to human life. We’re being told to avoid going outside and not to see loved ones. While some people may cope well with this situation, most people are bound to experience a spike in their anxiety levels. This is known to impact sleep, both in terms of making it harder to fall asleep and creating more vivid, often scarier, dreams.

Secondly, with people stuck indoors, many are spending more time than ever looking at their phone and computer screens. How much film and TV have you been watching now that you can’t go to restaurants or watch sporting events? The chances are that it’s a lot. The light from screens makes it difficult to sleep and can also induce weird dreams.

Furthermore, routine is incredibly important for sleep but the pandemic has interrupted many people’s daily schedules. If you’re working from home, you may be working different hours from what you’d normally work in the office. People don’t know how to spend their days, perhaps drinking earlier and more often. Once you lose that routine, your body won’t know when it’s time to sleep and you’ll spend more time lying awake in bed at night.

Mental health has become a significant issue during the Covid-19 pandemic. If you’re not sleeping well, then your mental health is bound to suffer. If you’re experiencing very weird dreams and feeling tired throughout the day, then you should consider taking steps to improve your sleep.

If you’re feeling anxious, try practicing meditation and having video calls with people who make you feel better. Combine this with reducing your screen time, perhaps by reading more books, doing puzzles, or going for walks in the countryside. Finally, try to create a consistent routine and stick to it, sleeping and waking up at the same time each day. This will help you improve your sleep and rebuild your mental wellbeing.

Source: BBC News