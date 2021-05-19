NMIMS Distance Education: Distance MBA in place of PGDM

Delhi, India, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — Now that we have the latest news that NMIMS University which is earlier providing MBA programs in regular mode and PGDM program in distance & online mode has now converted all its PGDM programs into MBA programs.

The good news is that now even the students that are seeking distance & online mode for the management courses through NMIMS University can now avail themselves for the distance MBA program and attain online classes.

NMIMS Distance and Online University are one of the best universities, especially for management courses. It is a university that came into existence in the year 1981. It is one of the biggest universities in terms of education and imparting knowledge amongst students.

Why has AICTE taken this step?

So as per the AICTE guidelines and norms & conditions, an MBA degree can only be offered by the institutes that are affiliated with some particular university. Other than that the institutes which are not affiliated to any of the university can offer PGDM programs as per the AICTE guidelines. Apparently, we have over 164 universities in India that are offering both MBA and PGDM programs parallel in which MBA programs are affiliated to universities but PGDM programs aren’t. Also, these universities are charging much from the students for the PGDM programs, most of them are charging an equivalent fee as MBA degrees in the study pattern of the PGDM program.

Many of the students are not aware of the fee structure and norms of AICTE which is why they get trapped in such programs with universities and end up paying high for the program. Also, they are deprived of the knowledge that the government has set the criteria of fee structure of both the courses. We see that the universities are approved by UGC and AIU but to offer courses they must follow the rules and regulations of the AICTE guidelines for the varsity. Even the lecturers and other staff members of universities get confused as there is no clarification over the fee structure of the PGDM and MBA courses.

Looking at the situation and pulling the wool over students’ eyes AICTE has taken this step and ordered all the universities to offer either PGDM program or MBA program and not both in both the mode regular or distance & online education.

Distance PGDM becomes Distance MBA degree now

Following the AICTE guidelines, NMIMS University immediately converted all its PGDM programs into MBA programs in distance & online mode. Also, the students that have already taken admission in the PGDM program or in the 1 or 2nd year of its program need not get panic as their degree will continue with the same and this amendment will take place in the new session with freshers who are about to take admission in the NMIMS University for management studies. Meanwhile, the previous students are also requested to not panic as their degree will not get wasted and valid to apply in any of the jobs in all the fields with affiliation.