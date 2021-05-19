CodeRiders is Among Top Best PHP Development Companies in 2021

Sacramento, USA, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — CodeRiders has been recognized by a research and analytics agency TechReviewer.co as a Top PHP Development Company in 2021. CodeRiders has already been appreciated by a number of authoritative rating platforms, international awards such as EuroAsian Startup Awards, GoodFirms, TopDevelopers, DesignRush, and more.

CodeRiders has a wide variety of tech stacks as well as a huge talent pool. As the company was originally established back in 2013 as a software development school. In just a year, the school gave more than 800 alumni, the best 15 out of which formed CodeRiders Software Development Company. They have passed a long journey with us since 2014 becoming high-quality senior developers. Most of our alumni are currently well-established and skilled software developers. So, at any time, if we need more developers we have the chance to invite our students and enlarge our team with PHP/Laravel and other technologies.

Currently, our employees are gaining new skills in other tech stacks as well, and at this point, we are also providing hybrid mobile app development services with Dart, Flutter, and Ionic. For more information about our previous projects and client reviews, check our portfolio on our website.

Time is precious and automation should save it. With this motto, CodeRiders firmly has earned the reputation of a reliable and high-quality software development outsourcing company. We are a software development vendor that has proved its worth by delivering upscale web solutions to clients across the globe. Extensive experience in delivering full-cycle PHP development services along with deep technology expertise enabled the company to hit the lists of the leading PHP development firms according to prominent online analytics hubs.

Being featured among the leading PHP development companies is a great honor for us. We will continue to justify the trust placed in us by our clients and partners. If you have any inquiries regarding web or mobile development, outsourcing, and IT consulting feel free to contact our professionals.

Who is TechReviewer.co?

TechReviewer.co is a brand-new research and analytics hub that compiles the lists of the leading software outsourcing companies. The website makes the search and choice of the software service providers easier, faster, and more trustworthy. One of their main values is to publish only proven and valuable information about tech companies and their level of expertise.