The Eclectic Chic Boutique Offers Artisans and Creative Entrepreneurs a Platform to Feature Their Products

Montclair, USA, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — In the era of mass-produced products and fast fashion, handmade products are struggling to compete with the price and ease of accessibility that often comes with the former. The coronavirus pandemic has further compounded the differences between large retailers and small entrepreneurs. Most local artisans can’t afford to implement statewide supply chains or carry out aggressive marketing campaigns to showcase their products, which often leaves them struggling to compete. To overcome the disparity, a group of local artisans and entrepreneurs from New Jersey have come together to create a unique and diverse company to promote local products.

Speaking about their initiatives, a company representative stated,“The Eclectic Chic Boutique was created with the mission to empower home-based businesses and entrepreneurs with a platform. Apart from a retail store in Montclair, we also feature all our products online for customers. This allows artisans to reach a wider audience without having to invest in expensive infrastructure. We also carry out workshops and craft classes for individuals at different skill levels so entrepreneurs can further hone their craft.”

The COVID-19 pandemic came with additional challenges for small entreprenuers who were already struggling to get exposure. Reports indicate that small businesses and women entrepreneurs were hit the hardest. The Eclectic Chic Boutique quickly implemented efforts to mitigate the damage and keep things running. The boutique introduced several measures to restore traffic, including curbside pickup, virtual shopping tours, and online store improvement.

“During the early days of lockdown, in-store traffic went down substantially. We knew we had to make some changes to our business model. The first step was to create a better online shopping experience for our customers and focus on local delivery. Of course, this helped open up new opportunities, and we were able to expand our reach substantially through virtual tours, special product orders, and online craft classes that our customers love.”

About The Eclectic Chic Boutique

The Eclectic Chic Boutique is a local boutique store offering handmade, small-batch goods that are sourced locally. Popular products include jewelry items, bath and body essentials, clothing, and self-care solutions. They also conduct regular craft classes with experts to further promote handmade products.

