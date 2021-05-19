World’s Largest Solicitation Database with Matching Proposal Templates

“GeoBizOps.com ® Launches the World’s Largest & Most Affordable Solicitation/Tender Database with Matching Proposal Templates, Saving its Clientele 50% or More in both Time & Money…”

Tampa, Florida, USA, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — GeoBizOps.com ®, announces the release of the “World’s Largest & Most Affordable Solicitation/Tender Database with Matching, Easy-to-Use, Fill-in-the-Blank, Compliant Proposal Templates”, saving its Clientele 50% or more in both time & money.

The CEO of GeoBizOps.com ®, Mr. Ronnie Dempsey, Retired USMC, says that “after a year of development, our Global Solicitation/Tender Database with Matching, Compliant, Proposal Templates has already shown to be a real “Game Changer” for businesses that are seeking more winning opportunities, especially Small/Mid-size Companies here in the United States & around the world that can’t afford to compete against the Large Prime Contractors that have an army of Proposal Writers & million-dollar+ annual budgets for Business & Grant Proposals alone.

“We are extremely proud to offer a service that evens the playing field (even a bit) and allows Small/Mid-size Companies to compete!”

Mr. Dempsey goes onto explain that GeoBizOps.com’s ® Team of Expert Solicitation/Tender Database Researchers & Shipley-trained Proposal Writers can provide their services at rates that any business can afford using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Technologies & their contacts at governments worldwide. With the MOST Business Opportunities of any one Database reaching all 195 countries, including beta.sam.gov and all US State & Local Governments, GeoBizOps.com ® will quickly become the most trusted source for Business Intelligence & Solicitation/Tender Opportunities worldwide.

Try our Solicitation Database for a 7-Day FREE Trial Today!

Proposals as Easy as 1-2-3 • Bid More/Win More

GeoBizOps.com ® has made the Proposals Process SIMPLE.

After locating an Opportunity that the User would like to bid on the World’s Largest Solicitation/Tender Database, by NAICS, Location or Keyword Search or Dashboard ALERT, the Client simply clicks “Order Template” & within a fast & guaranteed 24-48 hours they will receive a Precisely-crafted, Word-formatted, 100% Compliant Proposal Template as per Sections L, M and the SOW instructions of the Solicitation/Tender after it is Reverse Engineered (deconstructed) by our Expert Shipley Proposal Writers resulting in 100% Proposal Compliance & the Client avoiding Rejection for Non-compliance.

It really has never been easier & more affordable to compete – GeoBizOps.com ® Clients simply follow the instructions (MATRIX), fills in the blanks, adds pricing, executes the Proposal/Amendments & sends to the Contracting Officer – On-time & Compliant each & every time!

Our Services are Revolutionary & have many Benefits to Companies of all Types & Sizes Worldwide:

Reduction in Proposal Production Time: Creating a Proposal Template is time-consuming & sometimes quite frustrating. Reading the Solicitation (making certain not to miss anything) and laying out the Template so that it is 100% Compliant each time is serious work and takes trained Professionals. That is exactly what we have done. Since our Proposal Templates have already been laid out by our Proposal Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) – all our Clients focus on is putting together the requested information, creative solutions for the Contracting Officer & best pricing. Fair & Open Competition: Our Proposal Templates are used by Small/Mid-sized Businesses that thought that they could not afford to bid on GLOBAL Opportunities. Reduction in Proposal Costs: Since 50%-75% of the time-consuming work has been done for your Team com ® – your Company will see an immediate reduction on time spent on Proposals. Quality Control: Our Clientele are also using our Proposal Templates as an Excellent Quality Control Measure, making certain that their Proposals Team is submitting COMPLIANT submissions. Personalization: Since the Templates are downloaded in Word with the required paper size, font and font size completed for the Client – the Template can be Personalized with your Company’s Logos, Slogans, Pictures, or other Branding to make it stand out to the Contracting Officer or Project Owner. Are your Subcontractors slowing you down? Our Proposal Templates tell your Subcontractors exactly what content you need for them.

Value-added Services:

We also produce Custom-built Proposal Templates for Commercial Opportunities & Grants.

Need your Submission or RFP Documents Translated? We will translate your Proposal in more than 30 languages.

Require Cost Estimating or P6 Scheduling Support? Our Members have you covered, again at affordable rates, so that your Team may bid/win more.

Business Proposal Templates

GeoBizOps.com ® is the “World’s Largest Small Business Aggregator” providing Organizations of all Types & Sizes an Online Meeting & Marketplace to Launch, Grow and/or Jumpstart their Businesses & Non-Profits. Our Members also save Time & Money on Everyday Purchases while Showcasing their Products & Services to Buyers Globally.

Solicitation Database Sales: https://solicitation.geobizops.com/

Proposal Template Sales: https://geobizops.com/bid-more-win-more/

For immediate questions, please contact:

Organization: GeoBizOps.com ®

Address: 401 E. Jackson St., Suite 2340-D, Tampa, FL 33602

US Telephone: +1 (877) 290-3153

Email: info@geobizops.com