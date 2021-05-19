Premier Motorhomes Ensures That You Feel At Home Even From Miles Away

London, United Kingdom, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — Premier Motorhomes (https://premiermotorhomes.uk) is one of the trusted suppliers of motorhomes and other services for any family or group’s perfect road trip needs. Their sturdy, convenient, and functional Adria motorhomes remain a top choice for tourists who are investing for the long haul. Aside from this, they carry other popular and reputable motorhome brands that ensure high-quality service and products. Hurry and catch their Spring Sale now! Get close to £ 10,000 discount on selected models (Prices are subject to changes without prior notice).

Exploring never before seen places, meeting new people, and going wherever the wind takes them are, perhaps, everyone’s greatest dreams. But hopping on planes, checking in hotels, and repeatedly packing all belongings can be tiresome. Good thing, though, that motorhomes are made just for this. Nothing beats sleeping in and waking up before breath-taking scenery!

All this is achievable with Premier Motorhomes as they are now also a dealer of the best motorhomes & vans! Their state-of-the-art vans and RV units are manufactured in Slovenia and designed to make travellers feel at home even miles away. Adria aspires to come up with innovative yet highly functional designs and layouts for the generations to come.

Premier Motorhomes promises to provide superb quality motorhomes – may it be brand-new or refurbished units – to satisfy a traveller’s desire for adventure. One of their bestsellers is the 2021 Adria Coral Supreme 670DL. Its best features include a lounge front and twin single beds for space optimisation. Its layout also consists of a bathroom, kitchen, under bed storage, and opposing benches. It also has a freezer, electric and gas water heating, large and panoramic roof light, solar panels, and so much more.

Another pick is the 2011 Adria Twin GT which has a Striking Baltic orange exterior finish that makes it stand out from the crowd. This model is anyone’s cheap yet best option so far as it is only priced at £ 39,995! It has a bathroom, kitchen, fridge, half-dinette seating, transverse bed layout, and many more. The interiors give a pop of colour, too, with its orange alcantara and black leather upholstery.

Aside from Adria, Premier Motorhomes is also a legitimate distributor of other well-known RV manufacturers such as Dethleffs, Chausson, Auto-Sleepers, and Bailey. This supplier’s commitment to service and quality products is what sets them apart from the rest.

To see more of their offerings, visit them online at https://premiermotorhomes.uk.

About Premier Motorhomes

