2021 Expected to Be the Year that Fast Fashion Dies

People are rejecting fast fashion, meaning that smaller, local brands will enjoy a greater level of success over the coming year.

Hong Kong, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — The pandemic has been hard on many companies with the fashion industry suffering particularly badly. While some sales have been made up for by selling products online, this hasn’t been enough to stop the mass closure of high street outlets. Fashion retailers including Gap, H&M, and Debenhams have all been forced to close many of their physical stores. They were closed during the lockdown and then never reopened.

However, can this be put down solely to the effects of the lockdown? Recent research suggests not. Increasing numbers of people are concerned about the influence of fast fashion on their lives and the world more generally. Why did fast fashion become so popular in the first place? Well, as with all things, it was mostly to do with price. When these brands came in, people were suddenly able to afford more clothes than ever before.

We’re talking about T-shirts going for $5, jeans for $10, and entire suits for under $50. These clothes, at least at first look good. No longer do you have to shell out for designer brands when you can get something that looks similar for a fraction of the price. Nowadays, you can shop for new clothes whenever you’re bored. Maybe you have a party coming up and want a new outfit. Fast fashion allows you to do that.

However, there are many downsides to fast fashion. First of all, there’s the durability of these clothes. There’s a reason that these clothes are so cheap and it’s because they’re badly made using cheap materials. Big brands have stopped using glue on their clothes and started stitching them together. As a result, these clothes hardly manage ten goes around the washing machine before they start falling apart. Customers don’t mind because they can buy new clothes cheaply but it leads to a lot of wastage.

Fast fashion brands, which don’t have this same commitment to durability, are doing untold damage to the environment. In fact, the fashion industry contributes to 10% of carbon emissions globally. Younger consumers, who care deeply about the environment, are looking to buy clothes less often and make sure that they last a lot longer.

The environment isn’t the only problem with fast fashion. There are also the questionable wages and working conditions of factory workers in third-world countries. It’s clear that fast fashion isn’t sustainable and consumers are rejecting it quickly. This trend will continue and 2021 will likely be the start of the end for the fast fashion industry.

Source: SCMP