WebNIC to Promote and Build Awareness for .INC Domain Through Special Marketing Programme

BUGIS, Singapore, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — Web Commerce Communications Limited (dba WebNIC), a famous domain registrar with more than 20 years of experience in the Southeast Asia region, is aiming to promote and build more awareness for .INC domain among the community of IT service providers and professionals. In order to achieve this objective, the company is leveraging on its strong network of more than 5,000 partners globally to help push awareness for .INC, whereby a majority of them are from the aforementioned region. It has recently introduced a new Special Marketing Programme to their partners that offers an exclusive low registration price for .INC domain to encourage its partners to push and promote .INC. WebNIC is the first domain registrar in the region to take such an initiative which benefits its partners.

.INC domain is built and made with businesses in mind to help them establish their brands as highly credible and trusted. It signifies a professional meaning and indicates to users that businesses who own it mean business. Nevertheless, .INC domain is also open for registration by anyone from anywhere who values its professional meaning, regardless of whether they are incorporated or not. Anyone who registers a .INC domain can gain instant credibility and recognition among corporations, brands and users alike. WebNIC believes in the values of .INC domains and has taken the initiative to drive awareness among its partners to promote and grow .INC.

According to WebNIC, one such value is that .INC is a premium domain to deter cybersquatting. It is priced for businesses instead of speculators, which effectively deters them from cybersquatting a brand’s domain name. Another value WebNIC stated is that .INC is a great opportunity for business owners to have matching domain name and brand name. The names are more readily available and business owners can register their desired names. In addition, WebNIC also mentioned that .INC is a distinctive domain that looks great with any name. It is not only short and memorable, but it also leaves a lasting impression in users’ minds, with the additional advantages of credibility and trust.

Through the Special Marketing Programme, WebNIC hopes to encourage its partners to take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy exclusive low price to push and promote .INC in their businesses. A .INC domain brings much added value and it is a great new opportunity for WebNIC’s partners to expand their service range, while at the same time they can enjoy the exclusive low registration price.

About WebNIC

WebNIC operates a digital reseller platform covering primarily domain name registration for 600 TLDs, web security services, email and cloud services. With offices in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Beijing, Taipei and Jakarta, it serves 5,000 active resellers in over 70 countries. With more than 20 years’ experience, WebNIC accelerates its reseller’s growth through a robust platform, attentive support and wholesale pricing. Please visit https://www.webnic.cc/ for more information or email them at inquiry@info.webnic.cc.

