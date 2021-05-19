Bone Cement and Glue Market worth $1,322.6 Million – Geographical Analysis and Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Bone Cement and Glue Market by Type (PMMA, Calcium Phosphate, Natural, Synthetic), Application (Arthroplasty (Total Knee, Hip, Shoulder), Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast to 2022″, the bone cement market is expected to reach USD 1,322.6 Million, at a CAGR of 5.9%

The Factors driving the growth of this market include growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of sports injuries, rising number of road accidents, and increasing developments in the regenerative medicines field.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the market by type, application, end user, and region

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To identify micromarkets with respect to drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market

To strategically analyze market segments and subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=131540876

Bone cement is estimated to account for the largest market share

On the basis of type, classified into bone cement and bone glue. The bone cement segment is expected to lead the global bone cement and glue market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include rising incidence of osteoporosis and increasing number of arthroplasty procedures across the globe.

The arthroplasty segment is estimated to dominate the market

By application, segmented into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, vertebroplasty, and other applications. The arthroplasty segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global bone cement and glue market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of knee, hip, and shoulder injuries.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131540876

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the bone cement and glue market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of sports injuries, growing geriatric population, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key players in the bone glue market include Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Arthrex (US), DJO Global (US), Exactech (US), TEKNIMED (France), Heraeus Medical (Germany), CryoLife (US), Cardinal Health (US), and Trimph (Australia).