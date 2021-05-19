Camera Straps Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

San Jose, California , USA, May 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The scope of the global Camera Straps Market was priced by US$ 254.9 million during 2018. It is expected to develop by a CAGR of 3.7% during the period of forecast and is projected to touch US$ 329.8 million by the completion of 2025.

Drivers:

Increasing interest of millennials’ for the photography such as the hobby and profession owing to the overview of cutting-edge cameras by the companies comprising Canon and NIKON is likely to go on an important feature for the development of the business. Furthermore, increasing attractiveness of printed straps having fashionable appearances is expected to fascinate the consumers to upsurge the expenses on these products such as the accessories, together with the camera.

The trade of DSLRs is declining but the market for the accessories and the camera straps yet shows the prospects because of the increasing requests from the experts connected with the photography of event, vacation industry, natural world and tourism. Camera straps are utilized in the manufacture of music, videos, documentary films and numerous additional entertaining stages. Development in the global industry of media and entertainment is estimated to perform the critical part in growing the usage of these straps between the photographers of the said business.

The speedy progression in the business of entertaining together with infiltration of the technologies of 4K, 6K, and 8K in the making of web series along with the cinemas is estimated to increase the demand for best cameras. These inclinations are estimated to perform a vital part in indorsing the usefulness of camera straps for the protection from falling during the following a small number of years. Augmented expenditure on the photography of marriage ceremony in the nations like India, the U.K., the U.S.A. and Ireland is estimated to motivate the demand for the accessories of camera.

Classification:

The global camera straps industry can be classified by Sales Network, Application, Material and Region. By Sales Network, it can be classified as Offline and Online. By Application, it can be classified as, Professional photographers and Personal. By Material, it can be classified as Cotton Material, Nylon Material, Fabric Material, Polyester Material and others.

Companies:

Some of the important companies for camera straps market are: OP/TECH USA, Clo’s General Leather Co., Alturas Photo, Gordy’s camera straps, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Movo Photo, BESTTRENDY, Tethys, Black Rapid and SAMSUNG. Additional notable companies are: Worth Trust, Meco, Eggs now, Vintage, and Black Rapid.

Camera Straps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

