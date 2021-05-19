ECMO Machine Market Development – Industry Report 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report ECMO Machine Market is expected to reach USD 305.3 Million by 2021 from USD 247.2 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

A number of key players are competing against each other to expand their existing customer base. Getinge Group (Sweden), Medtronic plc (Ireland), and LivaNova PLC (U.K.) are the top three players of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine market. These players jointly accounted for a share of 65% to 70% of the total ECMO machine market in 2015.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=255167654

The growth of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation ECMO machine market is expected to be cantered in the Asia-Pacific region. Japan is a mature market for ECMO machines, whereas China and India are emerging markets. The reimbursement policies in Japan encourage the adoption of highly advanced techniques such as ECMO. As a result, the Japanese population receives access to healthcare facilities at affordable costs.

In the Asia-Pacific countries, various conferences are being organized to create awareness of advancements and the emerging usage of ECMO systems. Conferences establish a platform for the exchange of new advancements occurring in the field of ECMO systems. They also offer players the opportunity to showcase their products and communicate with stakeholders, while helping scientists and researchers to exchange experiences and build research relations.

Some of the recent events in the Asia-Pacific region includes Asia-Pacific ELSO Conference 2017 (Australia, October 2017), ECMO Current Challenges and Future Perspectives (India, 2016), Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO), and Asia Pacific ELSO (APELSO) 2013 Meeting (China, 2013).

Some of the recent events in the Asia-Pacific region includes Asia-Pacific ELSO Conference 2017 (Australia, October 2017), ECMO Current Challenges and Future Perspectives (India, 2016), Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO), and Asia Pacific ELSO (APELSO) 2013 Meeting (China, 2013).

Refquest Free report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=255167654

Most of the leading players in the market are pursuing the strategies of approvals, product launches, agreements & partnerships, expansions, and other strategies (rebranding, acquisition, website launch, product development, and market deployment).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com