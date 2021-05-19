Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Analysis – Business Growth 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the blood flow measurement devices market is projected to reach $533.0 Million by 2021 from $343.6 Million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The growth of the overall market can be contributed to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes coupled with rising geriatric population, technological advancements, and the influx of VC funding. In the coming years, the market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. The high growth in the region can be attributed to the growing focus of industry players in the region, increasing geriatric population, and growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into ultrasound and laser Doppler. In 2016, the ultrasound segment accounted for the largest share of the global blood flow measurement device market. Furthermore, the ultrasound market is segmented into ultrasound Doppler and transit-time Flow Meters (TTFM). In 2016, the ultrasound Doppler segment accounted for the largest share of the global ultrasound market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Few of the instances of the strategies followed by the players have been discussed below:

• In February 2017, Medistim ASA established its subsidiary—Medistim Spain S.L. with sales representatives in Madrid and Barcelona. With this expansion, the company aims to support its customers and upgrade its MiraQ installations with combined TTFM and imaging technology.

• In October 2016, SONOTEC introduced its contactless SONOFLOW sensors to reduce contamination by sensitive fluids. They are made of materials like aluminum, stainless steel, and plastic which are easy to use and best suited for severe hygienic settings.

• In April 2016, ADInstruments entered into a partnership with Data Sciences International (DSI) (U.S.) to integrate DSI’s PhysioTelTM implantable telemetry platform with ADI’s acquisition and analysis software—LabChart. ADI will fill in as a selective distributor of DSI instruments. The company aims to provide best quality solutions to their customers with this integration.

Stakeholders of the Blood Flow Measurement Devices MarketBlood flow measurement device manufacturers

Suppliers and distributors of blood flow measurement devices

Authorities framing reimbursement policies for the use of blood flow measurement devices and disposables

Catheterization laboratories

Venture capitalists

Medical research institutes

Healthcare institutions (hospitals, academic medical centers, and outpatient clinics)

Medical device companies

Health insurance players

Research and consulting firms

Portfolio Assessment

Product Matrix, which gives a detailed comparison of the product portfolios of the top three companies in the market.

The major players in the global Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market were Compumedics Ltd. (Australia), Transonic Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cook Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Perimed AB (Sweden), Medistim ASA (Norway), ADInstruments (Australia), Deltex Medical Group plc (U.K.), BIOPAC Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Atys Medical (France), SONOTEC Ultraschallsensorik Halle GmbH (Germany), and Moor Instruments Ltd. (U.K.).

