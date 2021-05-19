Lawn Mowers Market Revenue, Segmentation, Variables, Global Trends & Regional Scope, 2025

The global Lawn Mowers Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Lawn Mowers Market was valued at USD 25.09 billion in 2016 and is expected to continue growing at a 4.6% CAGR in the forecast period. A lawn mower operates on electricity as well as fuel energy leaving a high cost for maintenance. Features such as strength, durability, and being lightweight enable the brighter side of lawn mowers for better performance.

Key Players:

  • Ariens Company
  • Deere & Company (Agriculture & Turf)
  • Falcon Garden Tools Pvt. Ltd.
  • American Honda Motor Co. Inc. (Honda Power Equipment)
  • Husqvarna Group
  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Power Tools)
  • Robomow (Friendly Robotics)
  • The Toro Company

Growth Drivers:

Lawn mowers industry is driven by factors like rise in preference for gardening in urban areas and technological advances. Rise in aftermarket sales and service is likely to trigger the lawn mower market growth owing to yard and garden maintenance. In addition, growth in disposable income and consumers demand for grass turfs are likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

  • Manual
  • Electric
  • Petrol
  • Robotic

End-use Outlook:

  • Residential
  • Commercial & Government

Regional Outlook:

  • North America
    • S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Netherlands
    • Denmark
    • Finland
    • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa

Geographic segmentation for lawn mowers market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific’s market accounts for a higher share in lawn mowers industry owing to rise in disposable income, availability of large population and enormous demand for robotic lawn mowers. North America accounted for a major share in 2016 owing to rise in consumer demand and preference for backyard gardening. Consumer lifestyle and home decoration techniques coupled with interior and exterior home decoration are gaining traction in this region. Europe is anticipated to follow the trend.

