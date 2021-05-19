Robotic Wheelchairs Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, May 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The scope of the global Robotic Wheelchairs Market was priced by US$ 75.8 million in 2018. It is likely to record a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019 to 2025 and is projected to touch a value of US$ 142.6 million by the completion of 2025. The robotic wheelchair are electrical power-driven wheelchairs, in place of a manual force and having additional features of intelligence and navigation. These are the better-quality types of physical driven wheelchairs. These wheelchairs are furnished with assistive equipment, controllers and sensors to accomplish movement.

Increasing cases of momentary and perpetual movement disability, increasing elderly people, and overweight persons who are unable to take part in doings that needs even movement are motivating the demand for robotic wheelchairs. The increasing populace of physically immobilized persons will be one of the principal motivator for the development of the global robotic wheelchairs industry. It has been witnessed that on an average persons in the nation states like Spain, Italy, Singapore, Australia and Japan pass more than six years of their life time having incapacities that have an allotted span of more or less 70 years. The use of manually driven wheelchairs for everyday purposes and normal activities outcomes in dependency on others.

This is inspiring the companies to present robotic wheelchairs those are flexible to be transformed into a bed, do not necessitate help from others, and can be organized by means of the assistance of Wi-Fi or mobile applications. These aspects will motivate the development of the robotic wheelchair market for the duration of the forecast

The global robotic wheelchairs industry can be classified by Sales Network, Application Type of Product and Region. By Sales Network, it can be classified as E-commerce, Retail. By Application it can be classified as Hospitals, Household. By Type of Product, it can be classified as Mid-wheel-drive, Front-wheel-drive and Rear-wheel-drive, Myoelectric Prosthetics, Microprocessor Controlled.

Some of the important companies for robotic wheelchairs market are: Whill Inc., UPnRIDE Robotics Ltd., Otto bock SE & Company, Meyra GmbH, Invacare Corporation, DEKA Research & Development, Matia Robotics, Karman healthcare, Per Mobil Corporation, Investor and Sunrise Medical LLC.

By Region the global robotic wheelchairs market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. The North America was responsible for the biggest share of 33.0% due to growing demand from the U.S.A., in 2018. Timely implementation of technology and increasing population of aged persons are the most important reasons motivating the manufacturing companies and medical research institutes to present robotic wheelchairs for the help of independent movement. For example, the Department of Engineering, University of Toronto and the Institute for Aerospace Studies (UTIAS) team up with Cyber works Robotics Inc. for robotic mechanization in wheelchairs. Growing aged people and compensation form healthcare insurance suppliers are motivating the robotic wheelchair industry.

