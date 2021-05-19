Ultra-Thin Glass Market Insights, Share, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global ultra-thin glass market size is anticipated to reach USD 27.74 billion until 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with 10.1% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2020 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising usage of electronic devices like televisions, smartphones, laptops, and computers among the millennial population.

Properties like good abrasion resistance, transparency, surface smoothness have paved the way for usage of such glasses in the manufacturing of optical & electronic sensors, organic electronic devices, and semiconductors.

The popularity of smartphones, LCDs, LEDs, monitors, laptops, and OLEDs is increasing on account of clarity and better resolution. Xiaomi launched Hongmi Note 5, a smartphone that used 0.3 mm thickness ultra-thin tempered glass. Also, surging usage of smartwatches among the health-conscious millennial population is gaining traction, thereby driving demand for ultra-thin glasses in the upcoming years.

In 2018, Asia Pacific held largest share of 70.5% across global market owing to rising demand for displays having flat panels across countries like India and China. Europe is expected to register 6.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025 on account of rising demand of such glasses across sectors like solar energy, automotives, LED and LCD manufacturers. In North America, the U.S. constituted for a majority of the market share due to well established semiconductor industry.

The ultra-thin glass market are engaged in implementing several marketing strategies like capacity expansion to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has negatively impacted the market for ultra-thin glass. The imposition of lockdown and trade restrictions have stagnated the industrial demand for ultra-thin glass. As the majority of the key manufacturers of ultra-thin glass are located in China, limitations in their supply chain across other countries have also adversely affected the market growth. But, the demand for LED displays in smartphones, laptops, and televisions has augmented due to work from home policies and the emerging concept of online education. Such factors are projected to drive the market growth for ultra-thin glass to some extent in the post-pandemic period.

Top Key Players of Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market :

AGC Inc., SCHOTT AG, Corning Incorporated, and Xinyi Glass

