Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the bottled water processing market

The bottled water market is estimated to account for nearly USD 206.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%, to reach nearly USD 308.5 billion by 2023.

The market is driven by an increase in the consumption of bottled water, technological innovations in bottled water processing equipment, Government initiatives and increasing awareness about water and wastewater treatment processes. Additionally, stringent regulatory norms and standards for wastewater discharge are expected to increase the demand for ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis filtration technologies during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share in the bottled water processing market in 2018. The region is projected to offer huge growth potential to the bottled water processing market. The region is witnessing the highest growth due to the rapid economic growth in countries such as India and China. It is attracting investors for setting up production facilities due to the ease of availability of raw materials, skilled labor, land, and equipment at lower costs.

The sales of bottled water equipment are mainly concentrated in this region, with key players such as DowDuPont (US) and General Electric (US) offering their products in the Asia Pacific market. Asia Pacific is also a flourishing market for domestic manufacturers such as Aqua Pro systems (India) and Ion Exchange Ltd (India).

Make an Inquiry

The key players in the bottled water processing market include the players from the bottled water market and the bottled water equipment market. These key players focused on various business strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to enhance their presence in the bottled water processing market. Key players such as GEA (Germany), Suez (US), and DowDuPont (US), Nestlé (Switzerland), PepsiCo (US), undertook these strategies to improve their distribution network, gain a stronger foothold, and enhance their market shares.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441