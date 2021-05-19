Increasing Rate Of Treatment Adoption Rate Is Expected To Boost Subcutaneous Biologics Market Growth, Fact.MR Study

Market Outlook :-

Prevalence of coronavirus has led to the focus of various leading biopharmaceuticals towards developing COVID 19 cure impacting subcutaneous biologics market. There was a reduction in manufacturing activities due to lockdown implemented in several countries harming subcutaneous biologics market.

Import and export activities of raw materials are impacted due to regulations laid across borders of some countries challenging subcutaneous biologics market growth during the pandemic. Research and development activities of various other biologics have been delayed restraining subcutaneous biologics market growth.

The global subcutaneous biologics market is classified based indication, delivery system, distribution channel and region.

Based on the indication, the subcutaneous biologics market is segmented into the following:

Cancer

Crohn’s disease

Cardiovascular disorders

Diabetes

Multiple sclerosis

Psoriasis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Metabolic disorders

Growth hormone deficiency

Others

Based on the delivery system, the subcutaneous biologics market is segmented into the following:

Syringe

Wearable injector

Automatic injector

Implants

Pen injectors

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the subcutaneous biologics market is segmented into the following:

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Drug stores

Online pharmacies

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the keyword Market are:

Some key players contributing global subcutaneous biologics market are Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., Genentech Inc., Novartis AG, Biogen Idec, AbbVie, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi S.A., Boston Pharmaceuticals and others.

