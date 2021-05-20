Sustainable Floristry to Become the Latest Trend in 2021

With people searching for new ways to boost their mental health, floristry is becoming increasingly popular. However, the focus seems to be on sustainable floristry and micro-farms.

Victoria, Australia, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ — Mental health was a major topic of concern in 2020. It was already being talked about more and more but with the pandemic and the resulting lockdowns, societies around the world were suddenly having to take it a lot more seriously. Without the social interaction that most people are used to, it’s been a struggle for many to remain positive.

One stress-reliever that many have turned to is the great outdoors. Where exercise is allowed, there has been little else to do but walk in the countryside. Although many people would normally have spent this time in bars and restaurants, they actually found that instead of using it to hike the local trails did wonders for their mental health. There’s something about leaving your phone at home, breathing in the clean country air, and getting your body moving that has an incredibly positive effect on your happiness.

It’s also been found that those who have their own gardens dealt a lot better with lockdowns than those with no outdoor space. Part of the reason for this may be the exposure to sunlight and vitamin D, which we know increases the body’s production of mood-boosting hormones. However, it may also be true that gardening has a positive effect on mental health.

Pearsons School of Floristry believes that working with plants gives people a great sense of satisfaction. As people work on completing their certificate III in floristry, they feel an increased sense of achievement. Flowers, like all plants, provide a calming environment that lowers stress and boosts relaxation. If you’d like to experience this for yourself and become a qualified florist, then head to Pearsons School of Floristry.

All forms of gardening are simultaneously relaxing while providing this sense of achievement. Floristry is just one of many ways you can interact with plants in order to improve your mental wellbeing. It’s the perfect way to end the day without turning to your smartphone or social media, which can actually increase stress and anxiety levels while inhibiting sleep. Working with flowers is a more natural and healthy way to pass the time.

However, floristry has come under some scrutiny for its impact on the environment. That’s why increasing numbers of people are turning to more sustainable methods. This means that rather than supporting largescale farms, they are choosing to shop locally from micro-farmers. Consumers are also choosing to buy the flowers which come with the least amount of packaging which is also harmful to the environment.

Most of all, people are choosing to become florists themselves. Rather than relying on mega-corporations to supply flowers, it’s much more meaningful to do it yourself. This can be as a gift to a loved one or as part of a small florist business. If you’re looking for a new hobby that won’t increase stress levels, then embrace sustainability floristry.

Source: ABC