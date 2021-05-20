Redpoint Gainesville Makes Off-Campus Student Living Comfortable

Gainesville, Florida, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Gainesville is pleased to announce they make off-campus student living more comfortable for those attending the University of Florida. The complex offers apartment and townhouse options.

At Redpoint Gainesville, students can choose between two, three and four bedroom apartments and townhomes to share with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching service. Each student signs their own contract and pays a flat monthly rate without worrying whether their roommates can pay their share. This convenient pricing model gives students peace of mind that their living situation is stable.

All students living at Redpoint Gainesville have access to all of the community amenities. These features include a community lounge and clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, a movie/presentation theater, a 24-hour fitness center and much more. Throughout the year, the complex holds social events open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the student housing offered can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Gainesville website or by calling 1-352-247-7900.

About Redpoint Gainesville: Redpoint Gainesville is an off-campus housing complex with apartments and townhouses open to students attending the University of Florida. Each student pays a monthly fee to eliminate the risk of roommates who can’t pay their rent. The community offers various amenities to make life more comfortable and convenient for students.

