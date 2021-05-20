A newly released study has revealed that people who consume more CBD also have a reduced alcohol intake, suggesting the chemical as a possible remedy for alcoholism.

Boulder, CO, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The Psychology of Addictive Behaviors is a journal dedicated to finding cures for the problem of addiction. People can be addicted to all sorts of drugs but one of the most common is alcoholism. This is also one of the worst addictions in terms of its effects on the individual and society more widely. In order to find a solution to the problem of alcohol addiction, a study published in this journal turned to another drug: cannabis.

It was found that smoking cannabis was correlated with lower use of alcohol. In particular, though, it was those strains of cannabis with the highest CBD concentration that led to the biggest reduction in alcohol consumption. This suggests that it’s possible to isolate CBD and sell it in a concentrated form to those looking to cut down on their intake of alcohol.

Steve’s Goods is a supplier of CBD products. This vendor sells the products as a health supplement, noting the lack of side effects if you take them. In this sense, hemp-derived substances act the same as any other vitamin supplement. However, the effects are often more profound and last for longer periods of time. If you’re interested in trying CBD concentrates for yourself, then visit Steve’s Goods.

This research, carried out by the University of Colorado in Boulder, looked at the habits of 120 participants. These participants consumed one of three strains of cannabis. The first group consumed cannabis with a strong CBD concentration, the second tried cannabis with a strong THC concentration, and the third used cannabis that was roughly equal parts CBD and THC.

Those who consumed the CBD-dominant cannabis were found to consume alcohol less frequently and to have fewer drinks per day when they did drink. This backs up similar studies that reveal CBD’s effect on reducing a person’s cravings for harmful substances. It’s thought that even problematic tobacco and heroin users can control their cravings using CBD.

For many people, the THC component of cannabis is the addictive part. This offers the psychoactive effect that creates a high which can be felt like a euphoric feeling that is craved again and again. However, cannabis with lower THC levels but higher CBD levels has no connection with addiction. Therefore, using cannabis to treat alcoholism isn’t merely replacing one addiction with another but rather eliminating the addiction altogether.

This latest study is just one among many that highlight the positive effects of consuming CBD. As this product becomes legalized across the world, the stigma surrounding cannabis consumption can begin to decrease. It’s hoped that in time this offers one solution among many for the ongoing problem of alcohol addiction. In societies where alcoholism is at its worst, CBD consumption needs to be promoted. Only then can we begin to overcome this great evil that continues to ruin so many relationships. The more research that emerges, the more CBD concentrates will become easily available to the general public.

Source: NORML