Asia Pacific Chocolate Market Growth Is Forecasted To Outstrip Its Cocoa Supply During Assessment Period 2021- 2028

Global Cocoa Extract Market: Segmentation

The cocoa extract market is segmented on the basis of product form, nature and end use.

On the basis of product form, the cocoa extract market is segmented as-

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of nature, the cocoa extract market is segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the cocoa extract market is segmented as-

Food & beverage industry

Compounds

Bakery

Confectionery

Breakfast cereals

Dairy

Functional food & beverages

Infant Formula

Dietary supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical Industry

Global Cocoa Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global cocoa extract market are Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation, John Aromas, Phytoextract Pvt. Ltd, ETChem, Merck KGaA, CPC Ingredients, Tharakan and Company, PROVA SAS, Van Aroma, Indo-World, Haldin, Kerry Inc., The Green Labs and Cyvex Nutrition, Inc. amongst others.

Global Cocoa extract Market: Key Developments & Takeaways

Product launches have dominated the cocoa extract market as there has been increasing focus on the antioxidant and nutrition rich profile of the cocoa extract which is being supported by new scientific research publications.

In May 2018, the company Prova launched a new range of cocoa extract and flavors. This variety of cocoa extract claim to be eight times stronger than cocoa powder and also have longer shelf life stability.

In 2017, the company Mars, Incorporated, which is a manufacturer of chocolate products and supplements, expanded the distribution of its cocoa extract based health supplements, available under the brand of CocoVia in U.K.

The use of cocoa extract has also proven to be cost effective to the manufacturers because it eliminates the use of stabilizing, masking and suspension agents in chocolate formulations. Currently, key players in the cocoa extract market are focusing on harnessing the nutritive aspects of cocoa extract. For instance, in 2014, the company Cyvex Nutrition, Inc., which is a manufacturer and supplier of nutritional ingredients, developed an organic cocoa extract under the brand name CocoaNol, which is being marketed for its high antioxidant profile and targeted to meet the evolving needs of the health conscious consumers.

The market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the market by the end of year?

And so on…..

