The Law Offices of Jeffery A. Rabin & Associates Helps with Social Security Disability Claims

Park Ridge, Illinois, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ — The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates is pleased to announce they help their clients file Social Security disability claims. Many people who attempt to file on themselves often find their claims denied due to errors or information missing from their paperwork. Working with a qualified law firm reduces the risk of claim denials.

When clients need to file for Social Security disability benefits, the team at The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates meets with them to perform a free case evaluation. They will go over the details of the case and determine if the individual has a valid claim. Those who move forward with their case will receive assistance in filling out the paperwork correctly, gathering the appropriate documentation and attending any required hearings.

Even clients who have faced denial can seek help from The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates. Their team reviews the denied claim and identifies the errors, fixing them for their clients and resubmitting the claim. Individuals who work with a Social Security disability lawyer have a better chance of getting the benefits they deserve.

Anyone interested in learning about the Social Security disability assistance offered can find out more by visiting The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates or by calling 1-888-529-0600.

About The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates: The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates is a full-service law firm specializing in Social Security disability claims. They work with their clients to ensure they fill out the paperwork correctly and have the appropriate documentation to get approved. They can also help with the appeals process for denied claims.

