Certificate Generation is No More a Complex Process…

Visakhapatnam, India, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ — Edecofy one of the leading School ERP Software is happy to announce a new revolutionary enhancement to its existing robust school management modules. The new enhancement is expected to make Bonafide Certificate Generation quick and effective.

Why do students require Bonafide Certificates?

Students require bonafide certificates for a variety of purposes like:

Application for local bus passes or metros

Application for passports or student visas, for studying abroad.

Application for Scholarships.

For Education Loans

Challenges in the traditional paper-based application system:

Students applying for a bonafide certificate need to fill up a form for the same, mentioning the purpose of the application.

However, the process is a time-consuming one, as the application form filled by the student, and needs to be circulated among various departments before the student gets approved for the required certificate.

The traditional process increases pressure among administrative departments

How Automation can help?

Bonafide Certificate Generation System powered by the School Management System is a robust module that can make the certificate generation process simpler and better to meet the modern age student requirements.

The system automatically generates custom certificates, based on the authorization, and coordination with various departments, that too in just a few minutes.

Benefits of Bonafide Certificate Generation System:

Here are the major benefits of bonafide certificate generation system compared to the traditional system

Wide Variety of Certificates:

Various types of certificates that can be generated using the system includes

* Bonafide certificate

* Course completion certificate

* No Dues Certificate

* Transfer certificate

* Participation certificate

The module can be customized as per the requirements of the students, based on the requirements various types of fields can also be added or deleted, or modified.

Eco-Friendly Solution:

Unlike the traditional paper-based system which consumes tons of paper for the application process, the certificate generation system consumes zero paper.

Once generated the certificate can be stored digitally, and can be accessed with the help of the internet or local storage.

Smart & Efficient Storage:

Certificates generated by the system can be stored on the school management system, for any number of days.

The system allocates an archive for each student, where the certificates generated by him can be stored in the archival history, with all his complete details like certificate, time, purpose etc…

This type of archive-based record system helps in faster and better management of the certificates.

Economical:

Automated Certificate Generation System reduces the usage of paper and ink, thus providing a substantial saving for the school authorities.

Looking for more details? Please visit https://www.edecofy.com , you can also reach us at sales@edecofy.com