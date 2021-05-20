Lark on 14th Offers Marquette University Apartments

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ — Lark on 14th is pleased to announce they offer Marquette University apartments for convenient off-campus student housing. These apartments provide students with easy access to the campus with all the luxuries they want.

Students attending Marquette University can choose between studio apartments and one, two, three, and four-bedroom units, allowing them to live independently or share with friends. Rent for each unit includes Internet access, water and sewer, in-unit laundry, trash disposal, and access to all community amenities. Students will enjoy a better quality of life.

In addition to everything included with each apartment, students living at Lark on 14th have access to many amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center and club room, study lounge, and a parking garage with bike storage. Apartments are pet-friendly so that students can bring their furry companions along.

Anyone interested in learning about the student apartments available can find out more by visiting the Lark on 14th website or by calling 1-262-289-3111.

About Lark on 14th: Lark on 14th is an off-campus student housing complex for students attending Marquette University in downtown Milwaukee. The comfortable apartments are available in various floor plans to meet the needs of each resident best. Amenities are included in the price.

