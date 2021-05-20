Vaccine Adjuvants Market : Indicates Impressive Growth Rate In Medical Devices Industry

Pune, India, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The global vaccine adjuvants market is expected to reach USD 769.4 Million by 2021 from USD 467.0 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.5%. The global market is broadly classified into product type, route of administration, disease type, applications, and application categories.

The global market is broadly classified into product type, route of administration, disease type, applications, and application categories.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pathogen components, adjuvant emulsions, particulate adjuvants, combination adjuvants, and other adjuvants.

Access Sample Research Copy : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=152603894

The global market is broadly classified into product type, route of administration, disease type, applications, and application categories.

+ On the basis of product type, the vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into pathogen components, adjuvant emulsions, particulate adjuvants, combination adjuvants, and others. The particulate adjuvants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. The adjuvant emulsions segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

+ On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, subcutaneous, intranasal, intramuscular, intradermal, and others. The intramuscular segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global vaccine adjuvants market in 2016.

+ On the basis of disease type, the vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into infectious diseases, cancer, and others. The infectious diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. Factors such as high prevalence of infectious diseases, government & company initiatives, and high prevalence of cancer cases are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=152603894

What Drives the Market?

1. Increasing Use of Adjuvants in Vaccine

2. High Prevalence of Infectious and Zoonotic Diseases

3. Increase in Livestock and Instances of Diseases

4. Increasing Focus on Immunization Programs From Various Government Bodies

5. Technological Advancements in Aluminum Hydroxide-Based Adjuvants

6. Increasing Focus and Support on the Discovery and Development of Vaccine Adjuvants

7. Increasing Geriatric Population

Get Expert Analysis and Insights of Global Market | Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=152603894

Geographical Growth Analysis:

Geographically, the vaccine adjuvants market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). However, Asia is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the North American segment is primarily driven by the increasing geriatric population and rising incidences of diseases in the North American countries.