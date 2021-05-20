Todd Huston Named Lapels Dry Cleaning Franchise Owner of the Year

Charlotte, NC, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ — Lapels Dry Cleaning, an innovative, environmentally non-toxic dry cleaning company headquartered in Tampa, Florida, recently named Todd Huston as its Franchise Owner of the Year for 2021. Huston is the owner of Lapels Dry Cleaning of Fort Mill, South Carolina and Lapels Dry Cleaning of Charlotte (Berewick).

“Todd has been one of the most innovative owners Lapels has had during his brief time as a franchise owner, particularly from a marketing perspective,” said Kevin Dubois, CEO of Clean Franchise Brands. “The pandemic has put all our owners to the ultimate test. Todd, with his long history in the fashion design retail industry, put those years of experience to good use with some outside-the-box initiatives to continue to thrive during the pandemic. Todd has also been a mentor to new franchise owners and somebody we are proud to call a business partner.”

As the recipient of the Franchise Owner of the Year, Huston will receive a trophy, plaque and cash award, to be presented by Dubois during a training dinner in Charlotte.

“I’m delighted and grateful to receive this honor, particularly in light of the pandemic and being relatively new to Lapels Dry Cleaning,” said Huston.

After spending nearly three decades in the fashion retail industry in nearly all facets of the business—sales, marketing, merchandising, operations, Huston was looking for a new challenge. In 2018, he began researching franchise opportunities where he could best utilize his sales, marketing and organizational skills. He chose Lapels Dry Cleaning for its superior business concept and product, in addition to the need for more and better dry cleaners in the greater Charlotte area. Huston opened Lapels Dry Cleaning of Fort Mill in 2019, with Lapels Dry Cleaning of Charlotte following soon after. Huston’s dry cleaning plant in Fort Mill also services nearby Lapels franchise operations in Charlotte Metro and Charlotte (Ballantyne) locations.

“Combining my knowledge of apparel manufacturing and career experiences in retail and design with the Lapels processes and business model has been a great experience. I look forward to further growth and success in this new venture”

said Huston.

Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry-cleaning experience over the past two decades. Lapels has a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative for its newer locations. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally-friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

Lapels Dry Cleaning of Fort Mill is located at 855 Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill, SC. Lapels Dry Cleaning of Charlotte (Berewick) is located at 4815 Berewick Town Center Drive, Charlotte, NC. During the pandemic, hours at both Lapels Dry Cleaning—Berewick (https://mylapels.com/locations/charlotte/) and Fort Mill (https://mylapels.com/locations/fortmill/) locations is Monday through Friday, 7:30 am to 6 pm, Saturday 11 am to 4 pm and Sunday, 12 pm to 3pm.

In addition to Huston's locations, Lapels Dry Cleaning has more than 80 locations nationwide. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 1228 E. 7th Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33065.

