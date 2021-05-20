Digestive Health Supplements Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, May 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

With reference to the report published by the professionals, the scope of the global Digestive Health Supplements Market was projected at US$ 8.67 billion in 2018 and is likely to develop at a CAGR of 8.8% for the duration of the forecast. It is estimated to touch US$ 15.67 billion by the completion of 2025.

The digestive health supplements industry has observed a flood of supplements comprising gastrointestinal enzymes. The manufacture of digestive health supplements is well controlled within the advanced nations. The over-the-counter (OTC) digestive enzyme supplements are not considered as medicines. In spite of the low-slung side effects these health supplements, have not fulfilled the expectations of the customers. Therefore, the incomes from the sales of these supplements is generally not stable.

The digestive health supplements market is mainly motivated by the standard move in the direction of protective practices of the administration of fitness, growing prices of healthcare and growing load of lifestyle illnesses. Asia-Pacific is the speedily developing region in the digestive health supplements industry along with dietary supplements. It is motivated by the most important openings for investment particularly for Ayurveda and herbal extract created products.

Positive viewpoint concerning medicinal nourishment because of increasing occurrence of gastrointestinal illnesses together with the increasing number of programs for the administration of weight is likely to boost the development. Increasing alertness regarding fitness has caused in growing per head spending on digestive health supplements in the established markets. Greater occurrence of gastrointestinal illnesses in the numerous European nations along with the U.S.A, and Japan, is expected to additionally boost the demand for the product.

Digestive Health Supplements Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Enzymes

Fulvic Acid

Others

Digestive Health Supplements Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Capsules

Tablets

Powders

Liquids

Others

Some of the important companies for digestive health supplements market are: Royal DSM, Pfizer, NOW Foods, Herbalife, Amway and Bayer. Additional notable companies are: Alimentary Health Limited, Nutrica NV, Lonza Group, Nestec SA, Blackmores, Procter & Gamble, National Enzyme Company, NBTY, Douglas Labs, Alimentary Health Limited, Otsuka Holdings, Puritans Pride, Now Health Group, Metagenics, and Klaire Labs.

By Region the global digestive health supplements industry can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. During the period of forecast, North America is projected to remain recording substantial demand for digestive health supplements. Greater occurrence of lifestyle associated illnesses, gastrointestinal complaints and fatness because of the poor practices of ingestion and greater intake of ready-to-eat, processed and high-sodium foods, is likely to motivate the demand for digestive health supplements.

