Printed Electronics Market Share, Demand, and Holistic View Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Printed electronics is a method use for creating electrical devices on various substrates. In 2015, printed electronics market size was valued at USD 3.02 billion and products are expected to gain traction resulting in significant growth of industry. The advantages such as low cost, flexibility, stretch ability and portability will lead to market growth.

The use of IoT is providing growth opportunities across the sector. The adoption of OLED display and RFID devices is constantly increasing owing to its higher efficiency, low cost and low power usage. The use of polymer, paper and oligomers in production of printed electronics will have positive impact on industry.

The organizations are investing heavily on R&D resulting in continuous development of new products and innovations have enhanced existing abilities that are used across various fields. Printed electronics have undergone continuous upgrade and improvisation.

Regional Insights

In 2015, the Asia Pacific regional market dominated industry in terms of revenue. Increase in adoption of printed technology by end user resulted in spectacular growth. The boost in electronic manufacturing sector in this region will have a positive impact on printed electronics market

Increased investment in R&D and adoption of technology will fuel the North American and European regions market growth. The use of various technologies in industrial application such as lighting, photovoltaic and RFID are important factors in steady growth of industry. The region is estimated to witness significant growth over forecast period.

Top Key Players of Global Printed Electronics Market :

BASF SE, PARC, DuPont, Molex, Inc., and E-Ink Holdings, Inc.

