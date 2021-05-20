Transfection Reagents And Equipment Market Analysis, Share and Growth Rate to 2022

Industry Insights

Felton, California , USA, May 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Transfection Reagent & Equipment Market size is estimated to reach USD 1.08 billion by 2022, exhibiting a 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The primary factor for the growth of this segment is the rising demand for the production of the recombinant protein.

Advancements in the clinical development of biopharmaceuticals, is anticipated to boost the demand for gene analysis and gene expression studies for the purpose of bio-authenticity and investigative analysis. The aforementioned factor is attributive to drive the segment revenue potentially in the coming years.

Additionally, with established healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement policy, many pharma companies are expanding their business in western geographic segments which would induce innovation and growth in the biotechnology industry over the forecasted period.

Application Insights

Gene expression accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2016 as a result of larger use of the technology in this segment. Vaccine biopharmaceuticals production requires substantial usage of gene expression methods based on the principles of transfection.

Proteomic analyzers and cytology-based programs (for research purpose) are expected to witness demand in biomedical and oncology studies. This factor is expected to fuel progress in the coming years.

Regional Insights

North American region witnessed highest penetration in 2016 owing to the presence of large number of research and biopharmaceutical production institutes, biosimilar drugs, vaccines, and clinical organizations for R&D.

With the rise in number of academic institutes engaged in basic research for protein and genetic research which are highly supported by the government, the market revenue for transfection is anticipated to witness potential increment. Also, a large number of cancer research and specialized biomedical institute provides a platform for the development of this technology.

Top Key Players of Global Transfection Reagents And Equipment Market :

Lonza, Qiagen, Mirus Bio LLC, OriGene Technologies, EMD Millipore, VWR International, BTX and SignaGen Laboratory.

