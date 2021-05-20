In-Depth Competitive Analysis of Key Players in the Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market

The report “Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market by Type (Fish, Crustaceans, Mollusks), Equipment Type (Slaughtering, Gutting, Scaling, Filleting, Skinning, Smoking, Curing & Filling), End Product, Seafood Type, Region -Global Forecast to 2023″

The processed seafood market is projected to reach USD 267.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018. The seafood processing equipment market is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2018 to USD 1.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The processed seafood market comprises major manufacturers such as the Middleby Corporation (US), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), John Bean Technologies Corporation (US), Marel hf. (Iceland), the BAADER-Group (Germany), Uni-Food Technic A/S (Denmark), Skaginn 3X (Iceland), Arenco AB (Denmark), Zhengda Food Machinery Co. Ltd (China), and KROMA A/S (Denmark).

The seafood processing equipment market comprises major manufacturers such as Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc. (Thailand), Maruha Nichiro Corporation (Japan), Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Thai Union Frozen Products Public Company Limited (Thailand), Mowi ASA (Norway), Leroy Seafood Group ASA (Norway), Nueva Pescanova Group (Spain), High Liner Foods Inc (Canada), Royal Greenland A/S (Denmark), and Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (Canada).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the processed seafood & seafood processing equipment market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Acquisitions and agreements were the most dominating strategies adopted by major players. This has further helped them strengthen their position and expand their client base in the processed seafood & seafood processing equipment market.

The Middleby Corporation manufactures a broad line of equipment used in food processing operations. The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of cooking and warming equipment and equipment used in food processing.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is a leading manufacturer of a broad line of equipment used in food processing operations. The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment used in food processing and other industries. It operates through two business segments—BA equipment and BA solution. GEA offers seafood processing equipment under the BA equipment segment.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL distributes and exports under the brand name CP in Asia, Europe, and America. It operates in 16 countries and exports to more than 30 countries across five continents—Europe, the UK, Japan, the US, and other Asian countries. CPF Plc. (Thailand) and Chester’s Food Co., Ltd. (Thailand) are a few of subsidiaries of the company.

Maruha Nichiro Corporation is mainly engaged in fishing, aquaculture, processing, and sale of fishes and fish products. The company operates under six business segments—trading, processing, overseas business, fisheries & aquaculture, logistics, and others. The fisheries & aquaculture operations are engaged in the fishing and aquaculture purchases, and the processing and sales of fishes and shellfishes.

