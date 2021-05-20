Stable Isotope Labelling Market Development – Industry Report 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ — According to the recent research report the global stable isotope labelling market is projected to reach USD 294.2 million by 2022 from USD 254.6 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The stable isotope labelling market is emerging and fragmented in nature with various regional and international players. In 2016, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.) and Merck KGaA (Germany) dominated the stable isotope labelling market.

In this report, the market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region.

• On the basis of type, the stable isotope-labelled compounds market is segmented into Carbon-13, Deuterium (H-2), Oxygen-18, Nitrogen-15, and other isotopes. The H-2-labeled compounds segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global stable isotope-labelled compounds market in 2017 and is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing use of H-2 in several research and industrial applications is expected to drive the growth of this market segment.

• Based on application, the stable isotope labelling market is classified into research, clinical diagnostics, industrial, and other applications. The research segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Increasing research activities and funding in areas of biomedical, pharmaceutical, environmental & ecological, and agricultural research in recent years is a key growth driver for this segment.

• Based on end user, the stable isotope-labelled compounds market is further segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and diagnostic centres, academic & research institutes, and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the increased use of stable isotope-labelled compounds in R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector.

Geographically, the stable isotope labelling market in the North America region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the growth of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, support for this sector from the Isotope Production and Distribution Program Fund, and the presence of a large nuclear industry in the U.S.

