Live Cell Imaging Market: Growing Availability of Funds for Research

PUNE, India, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ —

[158 Pages Report] The global live cell imaging market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

What drives the market?

Rising Adoption of High-Content Screening Techniques in Drug Discovery

Rising Incidence of Cancer

Growing Availability of Funds for Research

Growth in the live cell imaging market can primarily be attributed to various factors such as the growing adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery, rising incidence of cancer, and the growth in funding for research.

By type, the reagents segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the live cell imaging consumables market

On the basis of type, the global live cell imaging consumables market is segmented into reagents, media, assay kits, and other consumables (microplates, slides, petri dishes, cover slips, and culture chambers). In 2018, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the consumables market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing applications of biosciences and biotechnology within the pharmaceutical and healthcare fields. With advancements in technologies, the demand for high-quality reagents in biomedical research and processing is on the rise. The increasing demand for high-quality reagents and their repeated use in live cell imaging procedures are also factors driving the growth of this market.

The stem cells segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the live cell imaging market is segmented into cell biology, stem cells, developmental biology, and drug discovery. The stem cells segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast owing to the increasing stem cell research activity and investments.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is the major revenue generating region in the live cell imaging market. The live cell imaging market in the region is driven by the availability of government funding for life science research, drug development regulations, advances in live cell imaging techniques, growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and the rising incidence of cancer.

Key Market Players

The key players in the live cell imaging market are Danaher Corporation (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), BioTek Instruments (US), Etaluma, Inc. (US), CytoSMART Technologies (Netherlands), and NanoEnTek Inc. (Korea).