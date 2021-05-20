COVID-19 Impact on Vaccines and Drugs Market – Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases

PUNE, India, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ — The report “COVID-19 Impact on Vaccines and Drugs Market – Global Forecast to 2025″ the COVID-19 impact on the global vaccines market size is estimated at USD 2,273 million in 2022 and projected to reach USD 1,401 million by 2025, resulting in a CAGR of -14.9%. On the other hand, the COVID-19 impact on the global drugs market size is anticipated at 165 million in 2020 and estimated to reach USD 2 million by 2025, at a CAGR of -57.8%.

The growth of the COVID vaccines market is attributed majorly to the increasing number of people infected with coronavirus and growing funding for vaccine development. The growth of the COVID drugs market is primarily attributed to use of repurposed drugs for compassionate use, the emergence of alternate therapies, such as convalescent plasma therapy which were earlier used for treating epidemic diseases such as SARS, MERS, and H1N1, collaborations between global organizations and governments of various nations to promote the supply of essential drugs and medical supplies.

Funding from global governments and foundations is promoting the growth of the market;

Incentives are needed to engage manufacturers for the large-scale capacity to guarantee sufficient production of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. In line with this, various global organizations have come forward to expedite the process, such as Gavi, CEPI, and WHO. However, considering the pandemic scenario of COVID-19, much stronger initiatives are required.

In April 2020, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced plans to help fund factories for seven promising vaccines, even before seeing conclusive data. The foundation aims to help scale up manufacturing during testing, rather than after the vaccines have passed the trials.

Besides the most promising Moderna program, several other big pharma companies are involved in COVID-19 vaccine work. Johnson & Johnson has pledged a manufacturing scale-up to 1 billion doses for its federally partnered program. Meanwhile, Sanofi has two partnerships underway—one with the federal government and another with Translate Bio.

Some of the major players in the COVID-19 vaccines market include Pfizer Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Sanofi (France) Serum Institute of India (India), among others. Major players in the COVID-19 drugs market include Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Belgium) among others.

Some of the key players are collaborating to expedite the vaccines and drug development. For instance, In February 2020, Janssen announced that it would work collaboratively with laboratories to screen antiviral therapies. Janssen already donated several doses of PREZCOBIX (for research use) to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, Zhongnan Hospital of the Wuhan University, and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Big players in vaccines have also entered the race of launching vaccines targeting COVID-19, such as GSK and Sanofi. Sanofi and GSK are coming together to work on a Covid-19 vaccine, which, if it passes clinical trials, will become available in the next 12- 18 months’ timeline.