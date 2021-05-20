Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market worth $829 Million by 2024 – 3M Corporation (US) and Optum, Inc. (US) are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market by Product (Scorecard & Visualization Tools, Dashboard Analytics, Risk Reporting), Deployment (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), End-User and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, projected to reach USD 829 million by 2024 from USD 427 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.

The Factors such as increasing focus on risk management solutions in the healthcare industry and rising implementation of big data solutions are driving the market for clinical risk grouping solutions. Increasing instances of physician burnout due to clinical documentation and a shift towards software based on AI and machine learning also present significant growth opportunities for market players.

Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Share Estimation;

The market shares for clinical risk grouping solutions companies was arrived at after detailed assessment of their revenues from the clinical risk grouping solutions business by secondary data available through paid and unpaid sources. Owing to data limitations, in certain cases revenue share was arrived at after detailed assessment of the product portfolios of major companies and their respective sales performance. At each point, this data was validated through primary interviews.

After arriving at the overall market size—using the market size estimation processes as explained above—the market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, the data triangulation, and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=72780829

Based on the product, segmented into scorecard & visualization tools, dashboard analytics, and risk reporting solutions. The scorecard & visualization tools segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical risk grouping solutions market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high usage of risk attributing and risk scoring usage in clinical risk grouping solutions.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The clinical risk grouping software market in North America is driven by the growing focus on quality care, increasing focus on population health management, and cost containment in the healthcare industry. Also, a highly suitable healthcare IT infrastructure and rising adoption of clinical risk grouping solutions by healthcare payers in the region are supporting the growth of clinical risk grouping solutions in this region.

Global Key Leaders:

3M Corporation (US) and Optum, Inc. (US) dominated the global clinical risk grouping solutions market in 2018. The prominent players in the global market are Cerner Corporation (US), Conduent Inc. (US), Nuance Communications (US), Health Catalyst (US), HBI Solutions (US), Johns Hopkins University (US), Lightbeam Health Solutions (US), Dynamic Healthcare Systems (US), 4S Information Systems (US), Evolent Health (US), and PeraHealth (US).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72780829

3M Corporation (US) is a diversified company with a wide range of product offerings across different industries. The company has more than 30 years of experience in developing solutions for classification, grouping, and reimbursement calculation systems for inpatient, outpatient, and professional settings. This platform of innovative services, along with a comprehensive product portfolio for clinical risk grouping makes it a leading market player in the clinical risk grouping solutions market. 3M relies on product innovation internally. For instance, the company’s R&D expenditure in 2018 was USD 1.82 billion, which accounts for 6% of its total revenue.

Optum, Inc. (US) provides a variety of healthcare IT solutions such as EHR/EMR solutions, mHealth solutions & services, ePrescribing, healthcare asset management solutions for pharmacies, revenue cycle management solutions and facilitates the complete lifecycle of its patient access, clinical documentation process, claims, eliminating multiple systems, and inefficient manual mid-revenue cycle processes. It also offers healthcare IT solutions and services to help care providers and health care payers efficiently improve their clinical performance, quality of care, and establish consumer engagement.