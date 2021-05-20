Microfluidic Components Market worth $6.1 billion by 2024 – Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), IDEX Corporation (US) are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Microfluidic Components Market by Product (Valve, Solenoid Valve, Check Valve, Nozzle, Tubing, Micropump, Microneedle, Shuttle Valve), Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Oil & Gas) – Global Forecast to 2024″, is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 3.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.7%.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the rising demand for point-of-care testing, technological advancements, increasing focus on data precision and accuracy, fast return on investments, growing demand for miniature portable devices, and growing demand for consumer electronics and wearable devices.

Market Size Estimation;

The Microfluidic Components Market size estimates and forecasts provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (segmental analysis of major segments) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by product, industry, and region).

Data Triangulation;

After arriving at the market size, the total microfluidic components market was divided into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments & subsegments, data triangulation, and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable.

Solenoid valves segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR;

Based on valve type, the microfluidic components market is segmented into solenoid valves, flow control valves, check valves, shuttle valves, pressure relief valves, proportional valves, and other valves. Solenoid valves are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to factors like increased application scope in the automotive industry, the shift towards renewable sources for power generation, growing investments in various industries, and increasing government regulations on end-use industries across developing economies.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The APAC Microfluidic Components Market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing industrialization, investments in water infrastructure, growth in various industries (such as chemicals, power & energy, and aerospace), increasing number of infrastructural development projects (especially in China and India), rising standard of living, and growing urbanization are some of the key factors driving the growth of the microfluidics components market in the APAC region.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in the microfluidic components market are Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), IDEX Corporation (US), Fluigent SA (France), Staiger GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), SMC Corporation (Japan), Camozzi Automation Spa Società Unipersonale (Italy), Aignep s.p.a. (Italy), FIM Valvole Srl (Italy), Humphrey Products Corporation (US), The Lee Company (US), Dolomite Microfluidics (UK), Cellix Ltd. (Ireland), Elveflow (France), and Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

Parker Hannifin (US) is a leading manufacturer of motion & control technologies and systems that provides precision-engineered solutions for the commercial, mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. The company has engineering expertise in a broad range of core technologies, which helps it to solve various engineering challenges. The company has a strong geographical presence and sells its products in North America and Europe. Furthermore, to expand its territorial reach, the company sells its products in Asia and the Middle East through its strong distribution network. Its diverse range of products makes Parker the leading supplier of microfluidic components that meet and exceed market demands.

IDEX (US) is one of the leading players in the microfluidics components market, owing to its broad range of offerings in the valves, micropumps, and sensors segments. It is involved in the design, production, and distribution of small-scale & highly precise fluidics components and sub-assemblies used in analytical and diagnostics instruments, as well as medical equipment and implantable devices. The firm largely focuses on acquiring and partnering with companies that complement its fluidics and microfluidics businesses. IDEX Health & Science has an international network of direct sales professionals and distribution partners in many countries across the globe. The company has manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries.