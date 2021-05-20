Synthetic Lashes Market: Market Will Make a Huge Impact in Near Future

Big and bold eyes are one of the biggest trends in the cosmetic world. Hence customers on a large scale are adopting various ways to make the eyes look large and beautiful. However one of the solutions being adopted by the customers is applying false eyelashes. Consumers have started using false eyelashes not just for the occasions or parties but on a daily basis. Hence, manufacturers have started providing false eyelashes of different color, size, and fiber to offer a unique look.

With increasing number of customers moving towards animal-free and vegan products, manufacturers are focusing on providing animal-free false eyelashes made using a different material. To make it simple to apply false eyelashes without using separate adhesive, manufacturers are using pre-glued technology and providing fake eyelashes with adhesive strips on a thread of the lashes. This makes it hassle-free and offers a clean way to apply fake eyelashes.

According to the report compiled by Fact.MR, the global false eyelashes market is likely to witness steady growth, registering 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2022. Increasing number of customers, especially women are adopting false eyelashes as they enhance the appearance of the eyes by adding length and volume to the eyelashes. False eyelashes are also very convenient as they eliminate the need to apply mascara. Meanwhile, manufacturers are also offering colorful false eyelashes, volume lashes differentiating in length and fullness.

Following insights shows how the false eyelashes market will perform in the next five years.

6 Forecast Highlights on Global False Eyelashes Market

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to emerge as the largest market in the global false eyelashes market. APEJ is projected to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 100 million during 2017-2022.

Europe false eyelashes market is likely to be the second-largest market during the forecast period. Availability of various forms of false eyelashes is resulting in the growing demand among consumers, adopting unique fashion trends.

Regular lashes are likely to be one of the highly preferred false eyelashes product. Towards the end of 2022, regular lashes are estimated to reach close to US$ 500 million revenue. Meanwhile, individual lashes are also expected to experience robust growth during 2017-2022.

Synthetic hair is expected to be one of the widely used raw material in the production of false eyelashes. Synthetic hair as a raw material is anticipated to show impressive growth, creating more than US$ 200 million incremental opportunity from 2017 to 2022.

Sales of false eyelashes are likely to be high through health & beauty retailers. Towards 2022 end, health & beauty retailers are projected to exceed US$ 600 million value. Moreover, it is also estimated to gain more than one-third of the revenue share by 2017 end.

With the availability of advanced technology, machine-made false eyelashes are expected to gain traction in the global false eyelashes market. Machine-made false eyelashes are estimated to gain more than half of the revenue share by 2017 end. Meanwhile, hand-made false eyelashes will also witness steady growth throughout the forecast period.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for false eyelashes, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as American Industries, Inc., Kiss Products, Inc., Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., Revlon, Inc., Ulta Beauty, Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Etude Corporation, and e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.

