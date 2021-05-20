How has the Motorcycle Suspension System Market Performed in the Recent Past?

The Motorcycle Suspension System Market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Growing two-wheeler sales coupled with worsening transport infrastructure and growing fuel prices around the world are expected to bolster the growth of the motorcycle suspension systems market. A recent study released by Fact.MR estimates that the factors will aid the growth of the global motorcycle suspension system market which is anticipated to cross the US$ 1.5 million valuation mark in 2020.

Innovative and advanced suspension system designs are expected to play a key role in fuelling the growth of the market. Growing awareness about road safety coupled with an increasing demand for comfort while riding has prompted manufacturers to develop enhance suspension designs that aid in enhancing the performance of vehicles as well. One of the key focus areas that manufacturers are eyeing is the development of lightweight suspension systems.

For instance, Showa launched the new dual blending valve front fork suspension system to replace the full cartridge fork assembly. The cost-effective blending valve offers performance similar to cartridge type assembly while reducing the overall weight of the suspension system by approximately 250 grams.

On similar lines, Australian company Motorcycle Innovations announced the successful production of a new suspension system which leverages the two-wheeled-in-line vehicle geometry. The newly developed suspension system delivers the perfect blend of performance and stability and will replace the traditional telescopic forks. The new suspension system will function by keeping the front wheel in line with the suspension geometry, unlike the traditional telescopic fork system that creates slop and flexes. Another key development in the segment is BMW Motorrad’s Duolever front suspension system. The technology that forms the basis of the Duolever front suspension system provides a superior road grip which, in turn, helps in improving the riding accuracy and precision.

Booming Two-wheeler Sales to Prove a Vital Revenue Pocket for the Market

Recent times have seen a comprehensive increase in the sales of two-wheelers around the world which, in turn, is boosting the demand for suspension systems. A substantial increase in the demand for two-wheelers can be attributed to the absence of last mile connectivity to rural areas. In addition to this, the relative affordability of two-wheelers makes this form of transportation an attractive option for consumers which has given rise to a trend of having multiple two-wheelers in a single household. Further, increasing traffic congestion is making commutation lengthy when opting for traveling in four-wheelers. Owing to these factors and the growing prices of fuel, consumers are gradually shifting to using two-wheelers for their commute. Another key factor that is causing a burgeoning in the demand for two-wheelers are the added features to improve the overall performance of these vehicles. Improved mileage, low maintenance cost, and larger fuel tanks are some of the value-added features that are luring in an increasing number of new consumers.

