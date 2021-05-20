Road Flares Market : Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share By 2030

With the growth in urbanization, global commerce has increased on an unprecedented scale. However, this has also heightened the number of road accidents globally. Road flares have attracted significant traction during the recent years for the same reason. Road flares are the devices which visually warn the drivers for the upcoming unsuspecting traffic.

Essentially, the requirement of road flare increases with the growing demand for vehicles. Owning to the rapid urbanization in developing nations, the efficacy of road flares is bound to rise, providing the opportunity to the companies to develop the market in these countries.

Road Flares Market: Segmentation

The Road Flares market can be segmented based on form, type and sales channel.

Based on type, the Road Flares market can be segmented into:

Pyrotechnic

LED Electric

Chemical (light-stick)

Based on the size, the Road Flares market can be segmented into:

On the ground

Above the ground

Based on the mode of function, the Road Flares market can be segmented into:

Flash

steady

Based on Power Source, the Road Flares market can be segmented into:

Disposable Battery

Rechargeable Battery

Combustive material

Chemical Reaction

Based on the sales channel, the Road Flares market can be segmented into:

Direct sales

Retail Sales Modern Retail Online Retail Others



Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Road Flares Market: Key Players

Orion Safety Products and Heliar are the leading companies functioning in the road flare market. Other notable road flares companies are Powerflare, Hokena, Cyalume, Turboflare, and Tek-tite. New entrants are focusing more on LED flare rather traditional pyrotechnic flares because of the technological advancement in electrical and material engineering.

However, Orion, pyrotechnic flare company, has launched a 100% eco-friendly flares in 2015. Hokena is providing LED flares with 9 unique lightening mode. These road flares have a magnetic base and also float on water. Tek-tite has recently launched pocket size LED emergency strobe which is ideal for emergency location marking use.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

