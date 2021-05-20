Annatto Market Estimated To Show Sluggish Growth Due To Increasing Preference In Food Processing Industry

Global Annatto (Bixin/Norbixin) Market: Overview

Bixa Orellana L. Annatto plant majorly grown in the tropical countries is the primary source of annatto in the form of dried seeds. Annatto has found major applications in the food industry. Annatto is used as a condiment and for food coloring (imparts red or orange color to food products and beverages). Annatto’s characteristics such as good heat stability and water and oil solubility are increasing the adoption of annatto globally.

The governments of various countries have imposed stringent regulations on the use of artificial or synthetic food colors, which is expected to propel the demand for annatto, a natural form of food color, globally. The countries in Latin America such as Peru and Brazil are the leading producers of annatto. A majority of the production is exported to North America, where the demand for annatto is estimated to be high.

For detailed insights on enhancing product footprint, request for sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1353

Global Annatto (Bixin/Norbixin) Market: Dynamics

The demand for processed food and beverage products is rising globally, creating a huge demand for food colors. Annatto is directly extracted from plants and thus does not contain any harmful chemical as that in the synthetic or artificial food colors. With the increasing preference for natural food colors in the food processing industry, government regulations towards consumption of artificial food colors is expected to drive the growth of the annatto market globally.

With natural origin and coloring property, annatto has also found applications in the textile industry as a dyeing ingredient. However, annatto contains some residual proteins that may cause Ig-E mediated reaction, which is expected to restrain the growth of the global annatto market.

After reading the Global Annatto (Bixin/Norbixin) Market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Global Annatto (Bixin/Norbixin) Market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1353

Global Annatto (Bixin/Norbixin) Market: Segmentation

The global annatto market can be segmented on the basis of form as:

Powder

Liquid

The global annatto market can be segmented on the basis of solubility as:

Norbixin or Water soluble

Bixin or Liquid soluble

The global annatto market can be segmented on the basis of the end-user industry as:

Food Culinary Bakery Dairy others

Beverage

Cosmetics

Textile

Pharmaceutical

Others (floor wax, furniture polish, etc.)

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Global Annatto (Bixin/Norbixin) Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Global Annatto (Bixin/Norbixin) Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global annatto market are:

Wild Flavors

FMC Corporation

Amerilure, Inc.

Monterey Bay Spice Co.

Hansen Holding A/S

Vinayak Ingredients (India) Pvt. Ltd.

DDW The Colour House

Kalsec Inc.

AICA COLOR SAC

Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1353

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Benefits of Fact.MR Study

Fact.MR has gradually established itself as one of the leading market research companies across the globe. Our unique, methodical, and up-to-date approach towards creating high-quality market reports ensures the reports include relevant market insights. Further, our team of analysts leaves no stone unturned while curating market reports in accord with the requirement of our clients.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1353/S

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Deliver updated information on the current industry trends Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR: – http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/08/26/1906482/0/en/Growing-Consumer-Proclivity-for-Botanicals-Offers-Tailwinds-to-Birch-Water-Consumption-Finds-Fact-MR.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates