How Does Eco Aspect of Baru Nuts Matter to Stakeholders?

The Baru Nuts Market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1362

A new business intelligence report of Fact.MR indicates that ~15 thousand kg of baru nuts were sold in 2018, and the sales are likely to spike by a whopping ~24%, yearly, in 2019. The global baru nuts market is anticipating exponential growth in foreseeable future, owing to the growing awareness about this superfood in foreign markets.

Rapidly changing consumer sentiments in favor of the health and wellness trend, and widening application base in food processing industry will also remain significant impact factors associated with the baru nut sales. Growing adoption of baru nut as an ingredient in snacks, nutraceuticals, and confectionary products collectively accounted for sales of ~135 thousand kg baru nuts in 2018, says the report.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1362

With elevated levels of vitamin E, fiber, protein, and calcium, coupled with the potential to develop wide range of food products, baru nuts continue to remain an anomaly in its native Brazil and for rapidly growing Western pool of customers. However, the canvas of baru nuts applications is anticipated to further widen, with several importers in the U.S. and Europe placing their focus on the high-protein legume nuts to capitalize the growing super food trend. While baru nuts remain comparatively unknown outside native Brazil, there are several finished packaged food products, such as Natuaris Muniz’s bread spread Barutella and various cooking oils, garnering growing traction of consumers.

Health Benefits of Baru Nuts – The Growth Engine

The study opines that growing focus of market players on creating an increased awareness about the health benefits of baru nuts is likely to fuel the sales of this superfood in the forthcoming years. Baru nuts are enriched in multiple minerals, such as potassium, magnesium, zinc, iron and phosphorous, and contain high amounts of protein and omega-3, 6, 9. Moreover, as baru nuts calorific content is optimal and is shown to boost satiety, they hold high potential of finding extensive applications in dietary products. Additionally, the nutritional composition and source of the baru nuts suffice the requisites of highly restrictive diets, such as keto and paleo diet, and can even find a place as an ingredient in gluten-free diets.

As per the study, while an increased number of companies have shifted their focus on creating awareness and collaborating with foodprenuers and food processing companies, the super nut is highly likely to get a wider place on the global shelves through 2029.

Though the market for baru nuts has been reaping higher gains via extensive applications in food processing industry, which accounted for ~90% of the overall sales, their lucrativeness in cosmetic and personal care industry is anticipated to grow through 2029. This falls in line with the numerous benefits of baru oil in helping revitalize the skin and hair. Furthermore, multiple cosmetic companies have been procuring baru oil for experimentation, owing to its herbal and organic aspect, which can help firms tap a growing pool of label-conscious customers.

To connect an Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1362

Key findings of the report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the during the forecast period.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages Landscape

Ice Tea Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/ice-tea-market

Plant-based Fish Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/plant-based-fish-market

Animal Feed Probiotics Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/2891/animal-feed-probiotics-market

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/07/1925890/0/en/Mycoprotein-Products-a-US-200-Million-Market-Will-Be-the-Future-of-Nutritive-Non-Meat-Protein-Finds-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com