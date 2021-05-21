New World rally Championship Booking Site for Fans and Spectators in 23-27 June, 2021 in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya , 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — The world safari rally championships will take place in Kenya in the month of June 2021. The actual dates being 24-27 June, 2021 according to the Website of the WRC.

Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya is ready to partner with fans and spectators to tailor their need for this period.

They have a Serviced camping site along Mai Mahiu Road where the charges for accommodation will be Kshs. 2000 / USD20 for 2 per night. Food will be separate. Drinks and alcohol as well.

Fans also have the option to bring their own vehicles or hire 4×4 wheel drives vehicles from Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya the rate of USD250 per day.

Fans will be driven on daily basis to the Safari rally spots and return in the evening . Thereafter, fans can enjoy in the camping site lounge with drinks and soft music.

to contact the email info@cruzeiro-safaris.com or Tel +254722370833 Click Here for more details

https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/kenya/169-safari-rally-kenya